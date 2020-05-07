UK gyms likely to stay closed until at least autumn

GYMS are likely to stay shut until autumn at the earliest after scientists have said they are one of the worst places for spreading coronavirus.

Government officials are thought to have put gyms in the same group as bars and restaurants, which will be among the last places to reopen as lockdown measures are eased.

A source who has been in government talks over lockdown exit plans told The Sun: ‘Gyms won’t be open any time soon. It won’t be sooner than autumn.’

-- Advertisement --

It has been predicted that gyms may not even reopen this year, but the source added: ‘Six months is a reasonable timeframe.’

Some gyms however have asked the government to allow them to open for personal trainers, who could keep two metres away from clients and clean equipment after each use.

It comes as Boris Johnson is due to announce his plan for exiting lockdown on Sunday, after nearly seven weeks of the public being told to stay at home.

Brits may be allowed to do ‘unlimited exercise’ and have picnics as a reward for the nation staying inside since March 23. Some businesses may be allowed to reopen.



