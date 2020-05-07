UK Expat Area of Spain´s Costa Blanca South in Steady Covid-19 Rise

TWO days after no new Covid-19 cases were reported in Spain´s Costa Blanca South area, a double digit rise has been reported for the second successive day(May 7).

After new case figures slowed down to a trickle, and then zero on Tuesday(May 5), the Valencian Health ministry reported on Thursday that there were 20 new cases in the Vega Baja region over a 24-hour period.

That added to the 12 cases declared yesterday is a setback to the recent major downward trend across the Orihuela and Torrevieja Health Departments.

Whether or not it is a reporting issue, or something else is at play, is unclear.

Last weekend´s relaxation of lockdown rules allowing people outside to walk and exercise would have happened far too early to have had any impact on the figures.

Health officials said that the number of active cases is now 579 across the Vega Baja region, split between 403 (plus 17) in Torrevieja, and 176 (plus 3) in Orihuela.

One death has also been reported in the Orihuela health department area.





That means that the death toll stands at 67 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 49 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 18 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.