Uber Axes 3,700 as Pandemic Causes Huge Blow to Demand

Uber is cutting nearly 4,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic results in a drop in demand.

The US company will reduce its global customer support and recruiting teams by approximately 3,700 full-time roles – roughly 14% of its 26,900-person workforce.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi is also set to waive his base salary – set at $1 million (£809,690) in 2019 – until the end of the year, according to the Financial Times.

The redundancies will cost $20 million in ‘severance and other termination benefits’, a stock market filing revealed. The document did not disclose how the redundancies will affect the 200 employees in the UK – this figure not including the thousands of Britons who work as drivers.

A company spokesperson said: ‘With people taking fewer trips, the unfortunate reality is that there isn’t enough work for many of our front-line customer support employees.

‘Since we don’t know how long a recovery will take, we are taking steps to bring our costs in line with the size of our business today.

‘This was a tough decision, but it is the right one to help protect the company’s long-term health and ensure we come out of this crisis stronger.’



