Summer opening hours for bars and restaurants in Villajoyosa on Spain’s Costa Blanca and relief measures for small businesses

Summer opening hours for bars and restaurants will be brought forward in Villajoyosa on Spain’s Costa Blanca together with cash aid and relief measures for small businesses to help them to get back on their feet during de-escalation.

THE council publish full details in the coming days, but today said €500 will be given to self-employed, mutual, micro and SMEs that have been forced to close, and €250 to those which have seen income drop by more than 75 per cent due to çdecreased business activity.

However, those already receiving central government help will not be applicable.

For bars and restaurants, it has been agreed to bring forward the summer timetable and, from May 11, they will be able to open an hour earlier, from 7am, and close an hour later, at 1.30m.

These extended hours usually start from June 15, but this year it is being brought forward to compensate for other restrictions during de-escalation.

In addition, where possible, larger terraces will be authorised to try to make up for the 50 per cent capacity allowed, while respecting safety distances.

To enable this, the Council is looking into suspending the tax ordinance on the occupation of public roads in 2020.

And from next Thursday, May 14, Villajoyosa Tourist Office will be kitted out with face protection screens and a leaflet with a guide to the safety protocol for all of the town’s businesses.





The telephone number 966 508 363 and the e-mail addresses ajudescomerçcovid19@villajoyosa.com and ayudascomerciocovid19@villajoyosa.com have been set up for this purpose only, and are already operational.

Councillor for Trade, Josep Castiñeira, reminded of the importance of “betting on local trade” at this time.

He said the Department of Commerce will continue to work to provide “new aid that will continue to support businesses in the town”.

“They are the pillar of our economy and from the Consistory we will continue to support them as far as possible by establishing measures to alleviate their current situation.

“The Treasury Department recently approved the suspension and deferral of certain taxes, including some that directly benefit merchants, such as those paid by hoteliers for having terraces or the fees for the municipal street market stalls.”

Town Mayor, Andreu Verdú, added that “in addition to protecting the health of the population, our responsibility is to take all measures within our means to provide urgent responses to those who need it most”.

He said: “Our commitment to our traders is firm and this support is a reflection of that.

“We want to alleviate the economic situation of companies and self-employed, and help as much as possible in their recovery, which in turn is the implementation of the local economy.

“Now more than ever, our businesses need the support of all of us.”

Full details will be published in the Provincial Official Gazette (BOP) and on the the council’s website over within the next few days.