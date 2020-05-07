Spain’s residents from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca find out if their town will move to Phase 1 of deescalation on Friday night/Saturday

The Government has confirmed today that it will announce between Friday night and Saturday exactly which regions and provinces can move to Phase 1 of deescalation, allowing lockdown restrictions to be relaxed further.

THE Ministry of Health’s Director of the Coordinating Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simón explained that each region will get a report that shows exactly what criteria has been used to evaluate whether a region/province is ready for deescalation.

“The number of new Covid-19 cases, the ability to trace suspected cases of new infections and the number of free beds in hospitals, as well as intensive care units, will largely determine whether a region and which provinces are ready to move to Phase 1,” he added. Simón also clarified that the “criteria for allowing regions/provinces to move to the next phase is based on health markers and not economic ones”.