Spain’s Mercadona supermarkets start new opening times from May 11 and step up hygiene measures amid health crisis

MERCADONA will start new opening hours from May 11, with stores to open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Given the exceptional nature of the situation, the schedule “will be adapted to changing circumstances, modifications that, if carried out, will be communicated at all times.”

From Thursday, May 14, the supermarket will begin to stock non-reusable hygienic masks in a pack of ten for six euros with the aim of responding to a current need for customers. This was indicated by the company this Thursday in a statement in which it announced a new update of the measures carried out to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The supermarket chain reports that the daily disinfection and cleaning processes of the facilities have been reinforced and has installed disinfectant gel and paper in each supermarket so that customers can also clean trolley handles. Likewise, the measure of mandatory use of gloves by customers is maintained and they can be found at the entrances to supermarkets.

Among the recommendations adopted since the beginning of the health crisis are only one person at a time (not with the family, or with children or groups); People who are part of the risk groups such as people with chronic diseases will not be able to enter and the elderly, people with disabilities, people with reduced mobility, pregnant women and necessary companions will have preference for access to stores.

Likewise, it advises not to unnecessarily stock up on products because the supply of basic necessities is “more than guaranteed”. The store also recommends paying by card and avoiding the use of cash and asks that the compliance with the recommendations for the minimum marked distance be respected.