Spain’s Holiday Island of Mallorca sees Raid on Chinese Restaurant Gambling Den

A GROUP of gamblers have been arrested in a Chinese restaurant on Spain’s holiday island of Mallorca.

National Police officers raided the premises in Pere Garau, and detained six people for breaking the State of Alarm isolation rules as well as partaking in illegal gambling.

Neighbours called the authorities to say that they thought something suspicious was going on at the premises, which were operating a takeaway service.

Surveillance operations from the National Police noted that people were exiting the building without any food, which led credibility to suggestions that illegal activities were taking place.

The restaurant had previously been prosecuted over gambling, and so officers entered the premises, and discovered the clandestine gamblers as well as betting chips, cards, and around €3,000 in cash.