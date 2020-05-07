Spain’s government in favour of allowing increase in flights between holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca

THE Spanish Transport minister is in favour of increasing the number of flights between Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca under Phase one of the lockdown de-escalation, Spanish press reports.

On Monday Balearic Mobility regional minister Marc Pons called on Jose Luis Abalos to allow more “safe” inter-island connections from the first day of the move into Phase one of the easing of the coronavirus State of Alarm restrictions, expected to be next Monday May 11 in the region, as it “implies greater mobility of citizens.”

As it stands, there is just one daily flight connecting the three islands.

The Transport Minister reportedly agrees with Pons, and says an agreement will be reached with the Balearic government on the gradual reactivation of air and passenger ferry services within the archipelago.