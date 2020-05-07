Shady drug dealing daughter takes dead mum ‘for a walk’ in wheelchair in Spain’s Granada to avoid authorities from discovering a ‘growing’ marijuana farm at home

A shady drug dealer and her partner were arrested yesterday for covering up her mother’s death, to avoid the authorities from discovering a ‘growing’ marijuana business inside their Granada home.

The couple’s lie was discovered by the emergency services staff who were called during their outing, while ‘supposedly’ taking the mother out for a walk and fresh air in her wheelchair. Although the daughter told the paramedics that her mother fell ill during the walk, it didn’t take long for them to discover that she had been dead for a lot longer than the daughter was claiming. The couple’s suspicious behaviour raised alarm bells when the paramedics tried to perform CPR, which led them to alert the police.

The national police carried out a search of the home to check for any foul play, and instead discovered that the home was actually a large-scale drug farm, with all the accessories of a drug business. The national police stated that they found around “142 dry marijuana buds hanging from the ceiling, as well as two rooms dedicated to producing the drug”.

According to the police, the couple faked the circumstances of their mother’s death to avoid getting caught for producing marijuana. The couple were arrested and charged with drug-related, as well as other lesser, charges. But they have now been released as the police do not suspect foul play in the mother’s death. Nevetheless, the body has been taken for an autopsy, to check.