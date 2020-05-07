Scientists in Italy Announce the First Vaccine to Neutralise the Coronavirus

Italian scientists claim they’ve made the ‘first vaccine in the world to neutralise the coronavirus’

Early lab tests showed the antibodies created in test mice after they were given the new vaccine were able to halt human cells being infected with Covid-19.

The jab is being developed by Rome-based Takis Biotech, Takis chief executive Luigi Aurisicchio revealed the Italian team plans to start trials in the autumn, as scientists race to halt the pandemic.

He said: “As far as we know we are the first in the world so far to have demonstrated a neutralisation of the coronavirus by a vaccine.” Scientists across the world have been clamouring to develop a vaccine against the disease, which has so far killed more than 260,000 people worldwide.