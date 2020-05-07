Portugal’s shoppers delighted at the return of Tendam Group retail fashion stores amid Coronavirus de-escalation.

PORTUGUESE shoppers welcome the reopening of Tendam owned stores after the end of the decreed state of emergency isolation period for Covid-19.

Tendam, one of the leading international groups among fashion chains and comprising of the brands Cortefiel, Pedro del Hierro, Women’secret, Springfield and Fifty, announces the gradual reopening of 13 stores in the country, seven Women’secret in Lisbon, four Springfield stores and two Cortefiel spaces.

Acting in accordance with the guidelines established by the authorities, this group includes spaces up to 200m2 in size and stores located on the island of Madeira, where all retail stores have reopened by deliberation of the Regional Government.

The Tendam group reinforced safety and hygiene protocols in all stores where employees will be properly equipped with gloves and a mask, access to the changing rooms obeys new duly marked rules and the product layout has been adapted in order to facilitate social distancing. A disinfectant gel is also available.

At the time of writing, the remaining stores of the company’s brands are expected to reopen on May 18 and June 1, according to the size of each space.