Portugal’s hospitals receive generous delivery from Macau businesswoman to help in the fight against Covid-19.

EMILY KUO VONG, a philanthropist from Macau and president of the International Cultural Club of Portugal (ICCP), has donated 100 ventilators among other medical supplies to Portugal’s Health Service (SNS) to assist the country in its effort to deal with Covid-19.

The supplies, which have already arrived in Lisbon, also include eight Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Machines and 20,480 RNA Extraction and Purification Kits.

They will be distributed to Santa Maria, São João, São Francisco Xavier, Lusíadas Cascais and other main hospitals in the continent and the Madeira islands, to support them during the health crisis.

While ventilators allow for critical Covid-19 patients to breathe, Automatic Nucleic Acid Extraction Systems are able to test almost 100 samples in only 40 minutes with considerable accuracy. This is nine times more efficient than the manual operation that normally takes six hours doing the same tests. It improves the detective process of the SARS-CoV-2 virus faster and more effectively, helping healthcare professionals in the combat of this pandemic.

The donation is intended not only to assist Portugal’s SNS in the current health emergency but also to facilitate the communication and cooperation in medical treatment and research between Portugal and China.

Vong intends to invest in 13 automatic production lines in Northern Portugal, for the manufacturing of protective suits, surgical masks and medical protective masks for both adults and children, meeting EU standards with high quality. This is intended to be a contribution to the development of the Portuguese economy, increasing employment opportunities.

“I want to contribute and support healthcare professionals who joined the battle against this pandemic every day. These are the first donations. I will continue to donate more essential supplies to help with the success of fighting against the pandemic in this beautiful country,” said Vong.





The businesswoman has invested in many enterprises, cultural institutions, and non-profit organisations in America, Asia, and Europe. In Portugal, she established Dimalu S.A, International Cultural Center Monte Real, Shining Square Lda, as well as ICCP.

With all the cultural events in 2020 cancelled or postponed due to the outbreaks, the philanthropist also intends to secure 10 cultural shows to support artists.