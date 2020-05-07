Police in Spain’s Costa Blanca Taking Pedestrian Temperatures in Covid-19 Battle

POLICE in Spain’s Costa Blanca area are making instant temperature checks for pedestrians in the battle against the spread of Covid-19.

The move has been introduced in Callosa de Segura with officers using an infrared thermometer to get an instant reading.

It’s all part of the municipality ramping up for Phase One of the loosening of the State of Alarm from next week.

-- Advertisement --

Mayor Manuel Martinez Sirvent said that rapid Covid-19 test kits have been bought for all council staff.

Areas where outdoor work involving municipality employees is taking place, have been partitioned off to keep workers safe.