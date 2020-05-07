Plenty of Generous Donors help Charities in Spain’s Costa del Sol

THERE was a double appeal at Iceland in Puerto Banus when Lily Van Tongeren on behalf of the Triple A animal charity Marbella and Pippa Jones for the Food Fairies turned up to ask for donations.

Triple A were in need of cleaning products, disinfectant and paper towels in order to help keep the accommodation for their hundreds of animals clean whilst the Food Fairies were looking for food products so that they could continue to prepare food for those in need locally.

Both groups were pleased with the results and thanked all those who were kind enough to make a donation.

At the same time, a group of Spanish volunteers were outside Super Sol in Guadalmina collecting for their own charity aimed at giving support to those in need in San Pedro.

People were quite generous, but one of the volunteers told our reporter that it was the ‘Guiris’ (foreigners) who had given the most.

Interestingly, despite the ban on movement due to the lockdown there were a number of old cars with M prefixes on their number plates in the Guadalmina car park and a good percentage of the Spanish shoppers were not speaking with Andalucian accents.



