Lockdown easing just round the corner on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE easing of some of the lockdown restrictions are just round the corner in Almeria, assuming the Health Ministry accepts the Junta de Andalucía’s formal request to include the province among the areas of the country which will move into phase one of the coronavirus state of emergency de-escalation on Monday.

The regional government president Juanma Moreno ratified the request on Wednesday, but he has been pointing out for several weeks that Almeria, along with Huelva, have the lowest rates of coronavirus infection in Andalucia.

By Wednesday there were 600 confirmed Covid-19 infections in Almeria. There had been no new hospital admissions of coronavirus patients for four days, only three patients remained in intensive care, and 353 people had recovered from the illness.

If Almeria does enter phase one on May 11, it will mean bars, cafes and restaurants will be able to open up their terraces, although at no more than 50 per cent of customer capacity.

Groups of no more than 10 family members and friends will be allowed to meet up at a home, on the street or at bar or restaurant terraces, practicing social distancing at all times.