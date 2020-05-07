Leader of Spain’s Right-Wing Party Vox Wants Citizens to Defy Lockdown And Protest Against Sanchez’s Government In Their Cars

THE leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, has not yet revealed the date of the intended demonstration, however he has warned that they will reveal the details soon.

Santiago Abascal has once again challenged the authority and validity of Pedro Sanchez’s quarantine by calling residents to the streets to protest, from their cars and with Spanish flags in hand, in the centre of the main cities. The leader of Vox also took this time in Congress to threaten Sanchez by filing a motion of no confidence.

During the plenary session of Congress which extended the State of Alarm for another 15 days, Abascal challenged the Executive to ban these street protests. Something that, in his opinion would have proven the suspension of the rights of assembly and demonstration which have been jeopardised during an “abusive” use of the State of Alarm.

Vox considers that this is lockdown is actually a “covert state of emergency” which is violating the law and therefore he has filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court.

Abascal has not yet revealed the date of the demonstration but he has warned that he will notify supporters tomorrow and finalise the call amongst government delegations, who are the ones who need to authorise the protest.

As he explained, making the protesters assemble in their cars is not dangerous because it guarantees that the protest takes place in sanitary, “safe” and in his opinion “absolutely legal conditions.” “Are they going to prevent it?” he questioned, challenging Sanchez and the Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“Say you have also prohibited the right to protest and demonstrate, say that your only real fear is the Spanish people and that you only aim to protect yourselves from the Spaniards,” challenged Abascal in Congress.

On another hand, Abascal has also threatened to present a motion of censure to dismiss Sanchez because he will not resign, as Vox has demanded previously.





“I don’t rule out the necessity for a motion of censure, even if it is only for the Spaniards to know which politicians want the continuity of this corrupt government who is only abusing its power,” he assured.

“It’s the main oppositions party’s responsibility to conduct this censure,” he continued, alluding to PP, “however if this responsibility is delegated then perhaps other groups must exercise it.”

Abascal has been disappointed with the vote in favour of an extension by Ciudadanos and the abstention of the PP. “I’m sorry,” he has said to both of them, “with this president and vice president, neither lives nor jobs have been saved.”

Furthermore, Abascal made a stern speech against Sanchez and his management of the crisis, branding it “the worst in the world,” and has settled accounts with the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, in response to the “attacks” by the leader of Unidas Podemos against Vox last week, in which they called them “parasites.”

He has reproached him for their “threats” and acting with a “Bolivarian bullying and checkers” moved by “pathological obsessions” of communism. In this sense, he has specifically held them responsible for the deaths in the nursing homes.