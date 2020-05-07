Holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca suffer Spain’s biggest collapse in international tourism

THE Balearic Islands have suffered the biggest collapse in international tourism due to the coronavirus crisis of any region in Spain.

Figures from the National Institute of Statistics released this week reveal the islands received 68.3 per cent less foreign visitors in March than in the same month last year after borders were closed.

The amount spent by tourists plummeted by a similar amount, with a drop of just under 70 per cent to around €107 million.

The statistics for the archipelago compare with average figures for the whole country of a 63.4 per cent decline in visitor numbers and a 63.3 per cent drop in tourist spending.

Just over 116,000 foreign tourists visited the Balearics in March. The accumulated total for international tourism in the region in the first quarter of the year stands at 405,470, 41.4 per cent down on the same three months of 2019.

Nearly 60 per cent of foreign visitors were from Germany and 11.5 per cent from the UK.

Total foreign visitor spending on the islands for the quarter was €389 million, 41 per cent less than last year.





Overnight hotel stays for the first three months of the year were down by 70 per cent.