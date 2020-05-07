Germany Travel Company Selling June Holidays to Spain’s Holiday Island of Mallorca

A German travel company is to sell June holiday packages to Spain’s holiday island of Mallorca.

FTI Touristik has said that it planned to market deals from next week, with the island’s hotel association saying that the first tourists could arrive towards the end of June.

The major tourism breakthrough comes two days after the regional Balearic Islands government president, Francina Armengol, said that she was having direct talks with Germany to get air travel going again “as soon as possible.”

She said at the time: “We have to get things going before any other part of Spain, because we rely so much on tourism compared to anybody else.”

Germany’s tourism head, Thomas Bareiss, supported the view of his government that the Balearic Islands were a safe place for a summer holiday.

Speaking to the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper, he told readers that long-distance tourism would be difficult for Germans this summer, but made a reference to countries where coronavirus infection figures were falling, and made a specific reference to the Balearic Islands.



