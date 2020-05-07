Gay Couple Outraged as Sainsbury’s Bans Them Shopping Together

A man vented his fury at staff workers in a Sainsbury’s store after they told him he could not shop with his boyfriend due to social distancing rules.

Jake Holliday, 29, was told to physically separate from his partner Rhys Jones, 24, whilst shopping in a Sainsbury’s superstore branch in Hayes, London.

Mr Holliday claimed that other couples were seen shopping together and not stopped, leaving him ‘fuming’.

In a Facebook live video inside the store, Mr Holliday said: ‘We queued up like everybody else with a two-metre gap, as you can see outside there are men and women in together as a couple, so we’ve just walked in as we would as a couple.

‘I understand some shops are trying to restrict it to no more than two people coming in at a time, but obviously there are men and women coming in together.

‘There were three or four couples that were coming in – men and women – allowed to go in shopping, but me and Rhys got separated.

‘So I questioned the guy and said “why are we not allowed? We are a couple – a gay couple!”‘





When a manager came over, Mr Holliday, who works for the RSPCA, explained that while the pair are a couple, they were shopping separately as they were collecting items for their respective mothers who are ‘shielding’ from coronavirus.