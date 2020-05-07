France’s government will allow visitors from the UK without 14-day quarantine from May 11 during Coronavirus de-escalation.

THE French government have announced that UK citizens will be eligible to enter France starting from May 11, and will not be subject to a mandatory 14 days quarantine the authorities have reintroduced recently.

France’s Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced, on May 2, that anyone entering the country from abroad would have to go through quarantine, as part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the deadly virus. However, in an update Veran said that the new quarantine rules would be applied to anyone entering the country, except UK citizens, European citizens and Schengen area citizens.

France has adopted a border closure measure following the example set by other EU countries mid-March, in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus. They have also ensured that the country’s state of a health emergency will remain in place until July 24. As per “countries at risk,” the French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye announced that the authorities would soon establish a list with more information.

So far, it is unclear where and how citizens coming from abroad in France be quarantined, but, according to the reports during last week, hotels and medical centres may be used for this purpose.

France has also enabled entry to the country for French citizens, and those who have their primary residence in France. But this decision does not include second homeowners.