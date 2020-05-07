Donald Trump’s White House Navy valet tests POSITIVE for coronavirus

A NAVY official who acts as one of President Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump was upset upon learning the news, CNN reported. He was subsequently tested and was negative.

The valet was a member of the military unit assigned to serve the White House, raising questions about the first family’s exposure to the disease.

‘We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,’ deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. ‘The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.’

The navy stewards are part of a military unit that provide a variety of services for the West Wing, including catering and valet services.

The valet who tested positive is not being identified and it’s unclear what this person’s exact duties involved.

But many military aides assigned to the White House detail help out with special events, including greeting officials and other ceremonial roles.





Enlisted service men – as part of their valet duties – serve food and beverages to the president (Trump favours diet coke). They also will travel with him and bring a go bag that contains all the necessary items for a trip, such as favourite snacks. Trump’s bag would likely include hand sanitiser given his preference for using it.

A White House source told CNN the valet had symptoms on Wednesday morning and the news that someone close to the president had tested positive for the virus was ‘hitting the fan’ in the West Wing.

The military office in the White House is near the same suite of offices occupied by the first lady.

The jam-packed quarters and premium on space means chances of infection are increased.

White House aides have not been seen wearing face marks in events with the president and social distancing protocols are nearly impossible to maintain.