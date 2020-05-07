Costa del Sol’s Malaga registers sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases accounting for 42% of Spain’s Andalucia total

Costa del Sol’s Malaga has registered a sharp spike in the number of new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours, according to Spain’s Health Ministry.

APPROXIMATELY 103 people were diagnosed with the disease in the province on Wednesday, out of a total of 245 in the whole region – accounting for 42% of the number of new cases registered across Andalucia and 15% of Spain’s total (685). That’s a sharp spike considering that only 10 new cases were registered in Malaga yesterday, with 20 on Monday and 16 on Sunday.

The country’s health authorities attribute the spike to either the increase in Covid-19 testing, and/or the bank holiday weekend resulting in a reporting delay.

After three consecutive days of no coronavirus-related deaths and no patients needing intensive care unit treatment, Malaga also registered two fatalities from the disease, taking the total death toll to 263 in the province.