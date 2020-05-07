Costa Del Sol Bar Owner In Spain Reveals What He Will Have To Go Through To Reopen

A Costa Del Sol bar owner has revealed exclusively tonight what he will have to go through regulation wise to re open and expects even more regulations to follow

Mark Sutherland commonly known as the “King Of The Fish” who often speaks to the Euro Weekly News with his views and those of other bar owners, tonight revealed the process he and his wife Barbara will have to go through to get his iconic establishment the Luna bar on Fuengirola’s sea front open if he wishes to start trading in the weeks ahead.

Mark informed us:

” Firstly as everyone is probably aware now we have to ensure all tables are sociably distanced, but thats just a small point in the grand scale of matters”

” When either myself or my staff turn up to work, we have to remove all clothing and change to another set to work in”

” I have to provide lockers and safety suit protectors for again myself and staff, I have had to fit today laser beamed taps and sinks to ensure they are remote and that customers don’t have to touch the likes of taps as they wash their hands”

” When it comes to serving food, We have to wear two layers of gloves, the first layer being cotton gloves, then covered over with Neo gloves, after each dish is served the Neo gloves need to be thrown away and replaced over the cotton gloves per serving, whilst knives and forks can no longer be public collection from trays and have to be served from behind closed doors, ie a closed cupboard, whilst condiments such as salt and pepper have to be served now in paper sachets and not pots”

” At half time through the day, we have to ask all diners to leave, shut the establishment and totally disinfectant the whole area, floors, walls, table and chairs before we can reopen for more sittings”





” I’m expecting more regulations to come forward as well, but that’s the gist of it to start with” explained Mark.