CORONAVIRUS: The Death toll in England amongst NHS and healthcare workers tops 150

THE death toll among NHS and healthcare staff during the coronavirus pandemic has now risen to 150.

Tributes continue to flood in for those who have lost their lives on the frontline, as Boris Johnson prepares to announce an easing of lockdown restrictions on Sunday.

The figure of 150 is likely to still be lower than the true number of workers who have died, as the names of some victims will not yet be in the public domain. The risks taken daily by the armies of British doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients have been starkly illustrated by a growing number of deaths.

The rising tally has come amid mounting criticism of the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) reaching front line doctors, nurses, and hospital staff – particularly in the early days of the crisis. The devastated daughter of one medic who died likely spoke for all grieving relatives when she said her father had made the ultimate sacrifice for his patients.

-- Advertisement --

The NHS workers’ deaths have been described as “a stark reminder to the whole country that we all must take this crisis seriously.”