THE ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to another sharp rise in people without a job in Almeria.

The number of unemployed went up by 4,637 in April, representing a 7.16 per cent rise.

In just two months there has been an increase of more than 13,300 in the provincial jobless total.

As it stands, 69,433 people in Almeria are registered as out of work at SEPE State Employment Public State offices,

This is 12,635 more than in the same month last year, or a massive 22.25 per cent higher.