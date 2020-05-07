China’s scientists accused of ‘playing God’ by creating ‘monstrous’ cloned apes and primates with human organs

CHINESE scientists have been accused of being real-life Dr Frankensteins who play God by cloning apes and editing the genes of babies.

Some of their work has been dubbed “monstrous” while other cutting edge research could lead to cures for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

It’s important to note that the US and the UK are not immune from conducting tests on animals and in fact carry out THOUSANDS of experiments on primates every year.

However, China has become the capital of research on apes and monkeys believing that our closest relatives hold the key to understanding brain disorders that destroy lives.

Incredibly, the Institute of Neuroscience (ION) in Shanghai, cloned five infant monkeys last year from an adult macaque who had been genetically-edited.

The result was baby primates intentionally born with a mutation that disrupts their wake-sleep cycle.

By giving the monkeys new drugs to treat their pre-existing brain disorders, the scientists hope to develop treatments for illnesses such as Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s no wonder the ION has been dubbed the “Cern of primate neurobiology”.

The Institute successfully cloned two macaque monkeys in 2018 – a world first – giving the experts confidence to push ahead with further experiments.





Heaping praise on the research, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said: “The achievement heralds a new era in which China can produce batches of standardised monkey clones, which will serve as animal models in the research of the brain’s cognitive functions, early diagnoses and interventions of diseases, as well as research and development of drugs.”

While China allows genetic manipulation on animals it has banned the use of gene-editing on humans – but that hasn’t stopped some of its scientists “playing God” with unborn children. Scientist He Jiankui, 35, rocked the scientific world when he revealed he had altered the embryos of twin girls in 2018. In December last year, it was revealed that a third child born to a different mum had also been gene-edited.

In the western democracies, such research is banned – however in China, experts are allowed to push the boundaries of scientific ethics.