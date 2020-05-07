Brits to have ‘unlimited exercise as stay at home slogan is dropped’

Brits could soon be allowed ‘unlimited exercise’ from Monday as Boris Johnson prepares to ease some social-distancing measures.

The Prime Minister is due to announce his plan for exiting lockdown on Sunday, after nearly seven weeks of the public being told to stay at home.

Health officials have reportedly already ordered their teams to remove the tagline ‘Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’ from websites and social media, starting Saturday night.

Allowing members of the public ‘unlimited exercise’ will be implemented from Monday as a reward for the nation staying inside since March 23, The Sun reports.

The publication also claims picnics outdoors could be given the green light, and some businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Bosses who took their own decision to close due to the pandemic will reportedly be urged to let workers start returning to their jobs. This will mostly include construction workers, but some retail outlets may begin to lift their shutters.



