British theatre on Spain’s Costa del Sol has now cancelled all shows prior to September

THE board of the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola, the only theatre dedicated to English language performances in southern Spain, has decided to cancel the remainder of its 2019/2020 season.

Even though it is likely that at some stage during the mid-point of the year, it would be allowed to reopen, it would be with a reduced capacity and the board said “our greater concern is the health of our staff, volunteers, performers and audiences and we believe that the virus is not yet controlled to a degree where we could ensure a safe environment in which to operate.”

The theatre season runs from September to early June and always closes during the hottest summer months so it is hoped that the 2020/2021 season can go ahead as planned with Evita the blockbuster musical cancelled from this season being slotted in.

So much depends upon government policy as there is always a need for casting and rehearsal well before the actual shows themselves which take some considerable time.



