BREAKING NEWS SPAIN: Beaches in Barcelona to open for individual sports and swimming from tomorrow

Barcelona will reopen its beaches for people to practise individual sports and swimming from tomorrow in the permitted morning hours of 6-10. Professional sportspeople will be able to use the beach in the evenings also.

AS the emergency lockdown measures are being slowly relaxed Barcelona has taken the lead and allowed all of its beaches open to the public, a move welcomed by its residents and bar and cafe owners on the paseos.

The Barcelona City Council also announced what it has described as an “exceptional” measure on Wednesday: the tax on café and restaurant terraces will go down by 75 per cent, and while these establishments will be allowed to have the same amount of outside seating as before the pandemic, tables will now be able to be more spaced out.