Black people are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 says the UK’s Office of National Statistics

Black people are up to four times more likely to die with Covid-19 than their white counterparts, the Office for National Statistics has found.

NEW analysis published today showed black women are more likely to die by a factor of 4.3 and black men by 4.2 compared to Caucasian people, after adjusting for age.

Meanwhile, black males are 4.2 times more likely than white males to die from a coronavirus-related death.

When age and other socio-demographic characteristics and measures of self-reported health and disability were taken into account the figures reduce but people from black ethnicities were still 1.9 times more likely to die from a Covid-19 related death than people of white backgrounds in England and Wales.

-- Advertisement --

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said the figures showing black people were at greater risk of death from Covid-19 were “appalling.”