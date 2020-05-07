Birmingham man jailed for kidnapping sleeping five-year-old child from her bed

Leejay Cater, 38, climbed through her bedroom window in the early hours of August 24 last year in what he claimed was a ‘burglary that went wrong.’

A SLEEPING five-year-old was snatched from her bed in the dead of the night by a complete stranger.

The girl was taken by Leejay Cater, who climbed into her Walsall home through her bedroom window in the early hours of August 24 last year.

She was scooped from her bed and put onto a flat roof before Cater jumped from the window after her. He then picked the screaming child up and jumped almost 8ft to the ground and into a nearby alleyway.

The girl’s mother awoke at 2.15am after hearing her screams and rushed to a landing window, where she saw Cater holding her child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Wolverhampton Crown Court was told the girl’s father raced down the stairs after them but 38-year-old Cater dropped the child after making eye contact with the mother.

Cater, of Croxdene Avenue, Bloxwich, pleaded guilty to taking a child so as to remove her from a person having lawful control – but said it was a ‘burglary that went wrong.’

Jonathan Coode, defending, said Cater believed there had been a cannabis crop inside the property, which he had intended to steal.





Mr Coode continued: “He accepts he attempted to burgle that house and he removed the child for a few minutes from her mother’s care, but he doesn’t accept he had the intention to steal that child away from the family for any longer than he did. He left the child in the alleyway and made his escape.

“He thought he may have been able to get his hands on some cannabis that night. He wasn’t snatching that child for any other reason other than panic from being rumbled.

“It was a burglary that went wrong in very unfortunate circumstances. He doesn’t want to cause any more distress to anyone, particularly the child and her family.”

Jailing Cater for five years and nine months at Wolverhampton Crown Court this afternoon, Thursday, May 7, Judge Rhona Campbell told him: “What is clear is that in the dead of night you went in through a five-year-old girl’s bedroom window. Whatever you expected to find, having woken her up, you picked her up and put her on the roof, climbing out after her.”

The judge continued: “But you didn’t leave her there, you then carried her down onto ground level, risking her safety by carrying her as you jumped seven and three-quarter feet to the ground.”

She said the youngster was “confused” following the incident and had initially thought her father had been playing a prank on her – but was now too scared to have windows open and could no longer sleep alone or in the bedroom.

The judge said the family were keen to move, despite putting extra security measures in place, and told Cater: “An entire family’s security and happiness has been wholly undermined by your actions.”