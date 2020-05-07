A Second Coronavirus Wave in the UK would Wreck Spain’s Tourism Sector on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca

As Spain braces itself for another spike in cases Brits could be ‘barred from holidays in Spain’ due to the UK’s ‘slow coronavirus response’

The UK’s slow response towards coronavirus could see Brits barred from entering popular holiday destinations in Europe such as Spain, France, Greece, and Italy.

The Spanish health ministry has recently warned the public to expect another wave of infections over the next few weeks and that it could slow down the introduction of the next phase of the lockdown. Germany, France and Italy have all been relaxing their restrictions and are not taking any risks of a return to a severe lockdown.

Uk Slow to React

2020 Summer holidays have been placed in doubt after the UK’s ‘failure’ to slow the spread of Covid-19 as rapidly as other EU countries. The tourism industries across Europe are in crisis and they have already said that British holidaymakers may not be welcome unless the UK ‘gets it act together.’

Travellers with UK passports may not be welcome in some destinations such as FranceSpain, Greece, and Italy. Although ministers are encouraging stay-cations, it is unclear whether beach trips and travelling to Cornwall, Devon, or Lake District may be permitted by July or August.
Heathrow
UK MPs heard today that the slump in air travel means Heathrow’s third runway might not be needed for another 10 to 15 years.

 



