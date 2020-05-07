61 of Costa del Sol’s Malaga towns have registered no new cases of Covid-19 in last 14 days raising hopes of deescalation to Phase 1

Around 61 of Malaga’s municipalities have registered no new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 14 days raising hopes of ‘deescalation’ to Phase 1 on Monday May 11.

THAT’S a third of Malaga’s provinces without any new cases of infection for the last two weeks. In fact, 35 of these towns haven’t registered a single case of Covid-19 since the pandemic started, according to Andalucia’s health authorities. The majority of these towns are concentrated in the less populated areas of Axarquía and Ronda.

In the health district of Serrania, 23 towns have registered no new cases in the last 14 days. They include lgatocín, Atajate, Benadalid, Benarrabá, Genalguacil, Gaucín, Jubrique, Benaoján, Cortes de la Frontera, Jimera de Líbar, Montejaque, Alpandeire, Arriate, El Burgo, Cartajima, Cuevas del Becerro, Faraján, Igualeja, Júzcar, Montecorto, Parauta, Pujerra and Serrato.

There are another 22 towns in the heath district of Axarquía with no new cases of the disease registered in the last two weeks. They include Árchez, Canillas de Albaida, Cómpeta, Sayalonga, Almáchar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cútar, Iznate, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Ríogordo, Frigiliana, Nerja, Arenas, Alcaucín, Canillas de Aceituno, Periana, Salares, Sedella and La Viñuela.

Six towns in the health district of Guadalhorce did not register any cases in the last 14 days either. They include Ardales, Carratraca, Casarabonela, Tolox, Yunquera and Guaro. Five towns of Antequera – Cuevas de San Marcos, Villanueva de Algaidas, Almargen, Sierra de Yeguas and Alameda – have also been virus free in the last two weeks. But only Manilva and Istán on the West of Costa del Sol remain free of the virus in the same time frame.