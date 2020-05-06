Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead on ‘Benefits Street’

THE woman, 44, was taken into custody after a 48-year-old man was found dead at a house on James Turner Street, Birmingham, in the early hours.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead on a road made famous by Benefits Street.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody after a man was found dead at a house in the early hours of Sunday, May 3.

The man’s death wasn’t at first thought to be suspicious, but initial inquiries led to the arrest, West Midlands Police say.

Police said the woman is known to the deceased and remains in custody for questioning.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later today.



