WATCH: Vision of possible beach future in new coronavirus normality on Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol

A LOCAL council in Galicia offers a vision of what could be the future for beaches on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in the new coronavirus reality.

Plan de adaptación e seguridade da Praia de Silgar ✔️#Sanxenxo leva semanas traballando nun sistema que permita a veciños e visitantes desfrutar dunha praia tan fermosa e concurrida como é Silgar, pero garantindo a máxima seguridade sanitaria e respectando as distancias que recomendan os expertos sanitarios.———✔️Sanxenxo lleva semanas trabajando en un sistema que permita a vecinos y visitantes disfrutar de una playa tan hermosa y concurrida como es Silgar, pero garantizando la máxima seguridad sanitaria y respetando las distancias que recomiendan los expertos sanitarios.Más info➡️ https://sanxenxo.es/index.php/es/ayuntamiento/noticias/todas/noticias/3432-la-playa-de-silgar-se-ordenara-en-5-sectores-para-garantizar-la-maxima-seguridad-sanitaria#ConcelloDeSanxenxo Zveřejnil(a) Concello de Sanxenxo dne Středa 6. května 2020

A video posted on the Sanxenxo council Facebook page reveals the local authority’s plans for ensuring beachergoers stick to health experts’ social distancing recommendations and minimise the risks of Covid-19 infections.

-- Advertisement --

The locality’s Silgar beach is depicted divided up into five sectors and with 780 nine square metre spaces clearly marked out with posts stuck into the sand and ropes, and with a 1.5-metre gap between each one.





There will be two strips running along the beach, one right by the sea for strolling and playing games, and one at the back next to the promenade wall for the lifeguard’s modules and for the toilets. There will also be four, six-metre wide vertical strips going from the wall to the water and passageways between each space.

Reservations of the squares will not be allowed, plus the idea is to have beach attendants keeping access to the beach in order.

The measure will mean only half the usual number of people will be allowed on the beach at any one time.