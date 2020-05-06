WATCH: Scenes of joy as coronavirus ward at Alicante hospital on Spain’s Costa Blanca discharges last patient

An Alicante hospital ward on Spain’s Costa Blanca has been returned to normal after discharging its last coronavirus patient.

THE positive news has been followed today by figures which show there have been eight fewer Covid-19 patient admissions in the last 24 hours, and 60 people have recovered.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed, however, a further two deaths.

Late yesterday afternoon, the Health Department of the General Hospital of Alicante shared a video showing the joy of medical staff on one of its floors as their last coronavirus patient was discharged.

After weeks of admissions due to the pandemic, the hospital’s Facebook page pointed out that the 8th floor “is once again the hospitalisation unit for Internal Medicine and Rheumatology”.

They added that more and more Covid-19 floors are being closed to try to “return to normal”.

The news has been met with thousands of reactions and hundreds of messages of support and hope.