WATCH: Harry and Meghan release adorable video of Archie to celebrate his first birthday

Meghan Markle reads to baby Archie on his first birthday – watch the adorable video

THOUGH the royal couple has kept Archie away from the public eye, they have shared a glimpse here and there of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest great-grandchild – who can forget his visit to South Africa where he was all-too-happy to see Archbishop Desmond Tutu?

But this video shot by Harry to mark Archie’s first birthday may be the cutest we’ve seen him yet.

Here, Meghan reads ‘Duck Rabbit’ to Archie in support of Save The Children – a campaign which helps children who are out of school and without food amid the coronavirus pandemic: Video Credit-Chris Ship ITV

🎥 NEW: Harry and Meghan have just released this video of Archie to celebrate his first birthday and support @SavetheChildren @save_children @nokidhungry

The Duchess of Sussex reads ‘Duck Rabbit’ to Archie – who is one year’s old today 🎈

1/3 Three videos to watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mp0jDfD2Rz — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2020



