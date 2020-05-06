WATCH: Fireball Shooting Across Space At Around 82,000km/hour Seen From Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE phenomenon occurred when a rock from an asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere and could be seen from Andalucia, Extremadura and Castilla la-Mancha

Detectors from the SMART project, part of the astronomical observatories in Huelva, Sevilla and La Hita (Toledo) have registered the passage of a fireball over Spain at 82,000 kilometres per hour, which has been seen from Andalucia, Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha .

As reported by the principal investigator of the SMART project, José María Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics in Andalucia (IAA-CSIC), the fireball was recorded shooting by at 3.43 am last night.

The phenomenon occurred when a rock from an asteroid entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of around 82,000 kilometres per hour.

-- Advertisement --

The fireball started at an altitude of around 89 kilometres above the centre of Cáceres and from there it advanced towards a northeast direction, extinguishing itself at an altitude of about 34 kilometres above ground level.