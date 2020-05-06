Virtual Fashion Show Organised by Lions Charity in Costa del Sol Spain to raise Funds

DUE to the cancellation of the 2020 La Cala de Mijas Lions Spring Fair and Fashion Show, they have come up with the idea of inviting participants to join them in a Virtual Fashion Show.

Rules:

There will be two categories:

Category 1: Find or take a photo in which you are wearing your favourite outfit, looking glam! Evening or event (not wedding dress)

Category 2: Photo reflecting your sense of humour, eg beach, photo bomb, fancy dress, party, sporty, dangerous. No crowd scenes, just a single shot of you, quite recent. Front and back views if possible.

Open to both males and females but separate photos only.

Entry fee: €10 per entry and please send fee or donation if you prefer to:





La Cala de Mijas Lions ES69 3058 0834 3927 2000 6606 and marked for ‘friends and family’ for the ‘fashion show’ – including your name and email address.

Send your photos by email to Sandie: smtpackhorse@gmail.com

Closing date for entries is Friday May 22 and judging takes place on Monday May 25.

For further information please email Sandie or call her on 663 529 280.

Through this fundraiser are hoping to recoup some of their losses caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

La Cala de Mijas Lions are still supporting individuals and local charities during the lockdown and by entering the competition you will be helping them to continue their good work.

Their Charity Shop at Calle Torremolinos 12, La Cala will reopen as soon as the restrictions have been lifted and they have reorganised its operating procedures.