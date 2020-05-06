UK Air Flights to Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca In Death Spiral Warning

UK air flight numbers to Spain´s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are under threat with a union saying that British aviation is in a “death spiral”.

The chilling words have come from the leader of the pilot´s union who wants the UK government to put a hold on job losses in the country´s aviation sector.

Yesterday(May 5) saw Virgin Atlantic announce that a third of their staff will be sacked and that they will close their Gatwick base.

-- Advertisement --

The news followed on from recent announcements on redundancies from British Airways and Ryanair.

Heavily-reduced services to Spain and all around the world are inevitable once some semblance of normality returns later in the year, and UK pilots are seriously worried that British carriers will never recover.

Brian Strutton from the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) said:

“The government has not recognised the crisis in aviation and has not done enough to prevent what is now happening: a death spiral that could severely damage UK aviation.”





“Balpa will not stand by and watch the industry crumble – or allow airlines to use this as a chance to make unfair redundancies, or make unnecessary reductions to terms and conditions.”

“The government needs to step in now: not only with a package of support, but also to put a proper aviation plan in place, agreed by all stakeholders, to avoid opportunistic attacks on terms and conditions.”

“In the meantime there should be no knee-jerk decisions and a moratorium on any job losses.”