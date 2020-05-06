Tyre track marks lead to arrest after a tractor ploughs into petrol station during robbery in Spain’s Tarragona

Tyre tracks marks have led to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspected of ploughing a tractor into the front of a petrol station, before fleeing with the cash register in Tarragona, Spain.

THE robbery occurred on April 25, and the driver fled after the last night robbery. But police had the tracks left behind analysed, and the suspect was detained today in Deltebre.

The Catalan police revealed on its Twitter account, the arrest was made thanks to the identification of the tyre marks at the scene in L’Ampolla.

The detainee, a family member of the tractor owner, has been charged with robbery.

-- Advertisement --

Identifiquem per les roderes dels pneumàtics un tractor que el conductor havia encastat en una benzinera de l’Ampolla (Terres de l’Ebre) per robar. Detenim un familiar del propietari del vehicle com a autor del robatori pic.twitter.com/y1wr9IEl3L — Mossos (@mossos) May 6, 2020



