The Costa de Almeria in South-East Spain blasts its streets and promenades with powerful disinfect ready for the next phase of lockdown easing

IN a few weeks time cities across Spain will be moving into what the government has called ‘the next phase’ of the emergency lockdown, the town hall of Almeria has kicked off a massive disinfection campaign in readiness for the summer season.

Council workers were out in force early this morning blasting the pavements and streets of Almeria with high-powered hoses full of a high-strength disinfectant. The idea is to make the region free of any traces of the coronavirus hoping this puts people’s minds to rest.

-- Advertisement --

Beaches are being thoroughly cleaned also, mats taken off the hammocks and exit and entrance signs fixed into place. Locals are the first customers expected to visit the Almerian coast and everything is in place to welcome them with a clean and safe environment.

Hopefully, very soon, international holidaymakers will return to the coast and many business owners expect that to begin in July, it will be a short season.



