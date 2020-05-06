Tesco Branded ‘Irresponsible’ for Half Price Clothing Sale During Lockdown

Tesco has been slammed by angry members of the public after announcing a half price clothing sale in its stores from today despite lockdown rules stating people should only be shopping for essentials.

Adverts appearing across social media promote the 50% off sale on the retail giant’s F&F branded clothing, footwear, nightwear and lingerie from today until May 19.

James Donovan, whose mother works for Tesco and has been continuing to put herself at risk to serve customers during the pandemic, contacted the supermarket on Twitter and questioned why a clothing sale had been scheduled at this time. ‘Is now the time to be trying to drive footfall?’ he asked.

He quoted the Government’s guidance for food businesses issued on April 25 which states that supermarkets should be ‘monitoring the number of customers within store and limiting access to avoid congestion’ and ‘reminding customers to only buy what they need’.

The Government’s lockdown rules state people should only be leaving the house to shop for basic necessities, like food and medicine, with trips to be ‘as infrequent as possible’.

Other Twitter users branded Tesco ‘irresponsible’ for holding the sale as the Government continues to warn it is ‘too soon’ to lift lockdown restrictions as coronavirus continues to threaten lives.

One shopper asked the supermarket: ‘Is this true? If so how irresponsible, encouraging people to go out during lockdown, and you don’t sell online.’



