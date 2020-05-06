Spain’s Malaga on the Costa del Sol plans to reopen popular tourist attraction Caminito del Rey on May 29

Malaga plans to reopen Caminito del Rey – The King’s Path – a popular tourist attraction on the Costa del Sol from May 29.

Tickets will go on sale online from May 14 if the province meets Phase 1 of deescalation, confirmed Francisco Salado, President of the Diputacion of Malaga. However, in order to meet social distancing measures, only half of the amount of tickets that are usually sold this time of year, will actually go on sale – limiting visitors to just 150,000 by the end of the year.

El Caminito del Rey is a walkway pinned along the steep walls of a narrow gorge in El Chorro, near Ardales in the province of Málaga, and it is a popular tourist route for both national and international tourists. Given that it’s a popular spot with the locals too, it could key to boosting tourism at home, at least in the short term, until national and international tourists are back, noted Salado.

-- Advertisement --

“So we hope to open as soon as possible, and are working with the Town Hall and relevant associations to open by May 29,” he added.