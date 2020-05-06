Spain’s La Liga Footballer in Quit Threat as He Misses Covid-19 Testing

SPAIN’S La Liga has seen a footballer fail to turn up for Covid-19 testing today (May 6,) after he threatened to quit the sport last month.

Segunda division Cadiz had called in their defender Fali for a coronavirus test, but according to the newspaper, El Pais, he did not show up.

Fali is the first player not to return to individual training since La Liga said that they would begin limited sessions for the first time since the State of Alarm came into force in mid-March.

All La Liga clubs are testing players for coronavirus before stepping up training to include full squads, with an eye to finishing off the remaining fixtures some time in the summer.

Fali, aged 26, told a radio station in April that he was unwilling to risk his health to play football.

“I will not play again if there is a minimum risk and if I have to leave football, I will,” he said.

El Pais reported that Cadiz were planning to try to persuade Fali to get himself tested.





Spain’s footballers union recently showed their unease that the sport was being set up for Covid-19 tests, whilst essential workers in the country were still not being tested.

Yesterday, Primera division side Eibar saw their players issue a statement which said that they were concerned about returning to training and to playing matches whilst the coronavirus pandemic continued.