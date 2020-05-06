Spain’s La Liga Football Stars from Real Madrid and Barcelona Getting Covid-19 Tests

SPAIN’S La Liga football stars from Real Madrid and Barcelona are getting Covid-19 tests ahead of any formal return to training.

The squad from Basque region side Eibar had issued a statement yesterday (May 6) expressing their grave reservations over the resumption of training and matches whilst the coronavirus pandemic continues.

La Liga’s fixtures were suspended in mid-March, with league president Javier Tebas looking to complete the season behind closed doors.

Real Madrid’s big stars like ex-Chelsea player Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema reportedly were Covid-19 tested today at the club’s training ground.

La Liga champions, and current table-toppers, Barcelona, also saw some of their top players arriving at their training venue, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann amongst those spotted.

An extensive process of testing is scheduled to take place, with restrictions on training scheduled to be gradually relaxed, with decisions being taken by Spain’s Health Ministry.

Limited and then full group training will only be allowed, once certain health protocols have been passed.





The final phase of the government’s relaxation of the State of Alarm envisages outdoor events attended by 400 or less people taking place in June.

That appears to be the earliest-possible return date for the remaining La Liga fixtures to be completed behind closed doors, though observers suggest that a July return is a more realistic target.

The Premier League in England is still mulling over options, whilst France and Holland have scrapped their unfinished leagues already.