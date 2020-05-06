Spain’s holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca waiting to move into lockdown de-escalation phase one

MALLORCA, Ibiza and Menorca are waiting to move into phase one of the lockdown de-escalation next Monday.

On Tuesday the Balearic government Health and Consumer department head Patricia Gomez Patricia Gomez presented the official request for Mallorca to go into phase one on May 11 to the Health Ministry.

The reports for the other two islands were completed at the end of last week, but the ministry has not yet made any announcements.

Speaking to Spanish press, Gomez highlighted the capability of the Balearic health service in dealing with the coronavirus crisis. She said primary care was one of the islands’ real strengths, and had allowed for greater controls on the spread of the virus.

“Together with the hospitals they have done a fantastic job, and this has allowed hospitals to keep admissions not excessively high”, Gomez affirmed.

Commenting on how the phase one de-escalation is functioning in Formentera, she said there had been no noteworthy incidents and that people were following the rules.

The island is one step ahead on the road to the ‘new normality’, and went from phase zero to one on Monday, along with El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa in the Canary Islands.





The regional minister said it is “essential” to have well-defined controls at ports and airports to allow all the Balearic Islands to move forward through the different stages of the de-escalation.

She stressed the island government wants to see checks at travellers’ place of departure and destination, and said Formentera’s experience this week, with checks on arriving ferry passengers’ temperatures, health questionnaires and antibody tests, will make it possible “to see exactly what the situation is.”

Gomez expressed confidence her department has planned resources well “to be able to deal with the situation”, both in terms of hospitals and medicalised hotels on all the islands except Formentera.

“We can practically duplicate the capacity we have in criteria and hospital beds in approximately a day”, she maintained.

She also ointed to the “low rate” of infections in the archipelago in recent days: there was just one new Covid-19 case on Monday and two on Tuesday.

“The curve is flattening”, she said.

“I hope is stays like this” but added, “we cannot lower our guard and have to be vigilant in all the phases.”