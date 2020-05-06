Spain’s health experts warn of second wave of Covid-19 cases from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca in 10-15 days time

Spain’s health experts have warned that there will be a second wave of Covid-19 cases across the country in about 10-15 days time.

NOW that restrictions have been eased, and it’s possible to go for walks and exercise, the experts warn that without protection, a second wave of Covid-19 cases is highly likely given the fact people are not respecting social distancing measures or wearing masks.

“People have gone out en masse, so a second wave of coronavirus cases is a real possibility,” points out José Carlos Canca, Professor of Health Science at the University of Malaga. “If that happens, this time Spain’s citizens will be responsible for the spread of the virus.”

-- Advertisement --

“The beach promenades are full of many people not wearing masks and the majority are not respecting social distancing measures, which is vital to avoid contagion,” notes Canca. Those that are doing sports are saying that “it’s difficult to do a sports activity with a mask on”, but “it’s vital to respect social distancing to avoid the risk of getting infected with Covid-19″, he stresses.

Given that the disease takes about two weeks to manifest the first symptoms, the second wave will not be in two or three days, but between 10 and 15 days,” warns Canca. However, on a positive note, he also believes the heat will “lend a hand” against the virus, just like it does with other viruses like the flu.

That said, “a strong social conscience and responsibility is vital right now to avoid a second wave of the disease,” maintains Canca. He insists that the public should think about the impact that a second wave of the virus could have on family and friends, and therefore respect social distancing measures and wear masks to avoid the virus from coming back with a vengence in a few weeks time. He is not the only expert to voice his concerns. Fernando Simón, the Ministry of Health’s Director of the Coordinating Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies, practically reiterates this message on television every day.

However, it’s a message which many people in Spain are choosing to ignore, according to the experts, which will inevitably lead to more infections, as well as more deaths from the disease. In Malaga alone, the death toll from the disease stands at 261, and the country’s total has increased to 25,857.



