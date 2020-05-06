Spain’s Costa Del Sol registers highest unemployment rate across whole of Andalucia amid Covid-19

Costa Del Sol’s Malaga registered the highest unemployment rate across whole of Andalucia, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest statistics from Spain’s Ministry of Labour.

Unemployment in the province of Malaga rose by 4.7% in April, compared to the month before, resulting in approximately 8,683 more people laid off last month. Tourism and hospitality accounted for the majority of those job losses (approximately 6,794), followed by construction.

The increase in the jobless takes the total unemployment figures for the province to 192,403 – which is the highest in the Andalucian region, according to the government’s latest statistics.