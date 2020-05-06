Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca won’t see Brit holidaymakers this year, as the UK is set to be denied entry to the European continent

Spain may not see Britons this summer as European countries prepare to agree when travel will be possible and which nations to keep out.

THE UK has surpassed a death toll of 30,000, which has soared past Italy and Spain, making it the worst country hit by Coronavirus. The EU has closed cross-border travel to prevent the spread of the deadly virus until mid May – June, with some expectations in place.

However, countries such as Germany and Italy have begun to ease their lockdowns and have confirmed today that their citizens should be able to enjoy their summer holidays as they feel they now have the virus under control.

Last month Spain’s Balearic Island’s tourism minister Iago Negueruela singled out Britain for its response to the virus and suggested it had handicapped its chances of summer holidays.

Negueruela said: “There are countries like the United Kingdom that have taken too long to adopt containment measures. That also puts us in a different situation with respect to them.”

On Tuesday, Francina Armengol, President of the Balearic Islands, specifically mentioned the Germans as ‘essential’ to tourism on the islands of Majorca and Ibiza.

Her latest statement is in marked contrast to a month ago when she urged the Spanish government to keep the ports and airports closed until whenever was necessary.





Armengol has now asked Madrid and the EU to set up a ‘homogeneous framework across the continent to guarantee the safe recovery of air activity.’

However, Britain remains under lockdown and the government is urging people to take ‘stay-cations’ until it is safe to travel.